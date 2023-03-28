Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sappi Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Sappi has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Dividend Announcement

About Sappi

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

