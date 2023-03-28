Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 30,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

