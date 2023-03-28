Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $32,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1,238.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,142. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,325.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,269.44.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

