Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. 67,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

