Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 4,406 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $354.34. 259,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,799. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

