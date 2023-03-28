Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 101 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,515.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,785. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,465.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

