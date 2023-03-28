Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 4,517 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,112. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.