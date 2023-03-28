Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. 1,039,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,491. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

