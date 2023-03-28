Sather Financial Group Inc Has $19.43 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $21.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,390.00. 20,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,396.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

