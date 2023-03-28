Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $3.63 Million in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 326,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,401,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

