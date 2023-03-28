Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $651,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. 285,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.