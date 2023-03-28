Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $651,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. 285,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

