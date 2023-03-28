Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New $651,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 285,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,700. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

