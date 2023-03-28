Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New $651,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 285,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,700. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.