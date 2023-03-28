Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,101 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,677. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day moving average of $345.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

