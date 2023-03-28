Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 357 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,351. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

