Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $1.07 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.70. 227,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

