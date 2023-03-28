Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SBOEF stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment and Oilfield Equipment segment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises of the manufacture and repair of components made of stainless steel.

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.