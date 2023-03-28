Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SBOEF stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $63.89.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (SBOEF)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.