Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

