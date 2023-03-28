Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 8,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 94,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

