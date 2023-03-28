Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 264,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,034. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.