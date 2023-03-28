Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.