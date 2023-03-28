Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

