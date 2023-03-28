Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

