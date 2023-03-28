Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Science 37 Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 169,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,699. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 72.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.