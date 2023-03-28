Seiren Games Network (SERG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,423.21

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $14,423.21 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

