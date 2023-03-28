Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.