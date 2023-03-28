Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Barclays

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Senior Price Performance

Shares of OTC SNIRF remained flat at C$1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50. Senior has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$1.61.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

