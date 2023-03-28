Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SNSE stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,679. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

