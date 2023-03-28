Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 965.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

