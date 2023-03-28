Shearwater Capital LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

