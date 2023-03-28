Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of SHEN opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.07 million, a PE ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

