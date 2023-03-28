Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Increases By 2,684.6%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 2,684.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.68. 10,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $88.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
