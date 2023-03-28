Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Increases By 2,684.6%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 2,684.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.68. 10,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

