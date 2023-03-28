Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Increases By 200.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYPLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.37) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Further Reading

