Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Declines By 66.7%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Boral Price Performance
BOALY stock remained flat at $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Boral has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About Boral
Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.
Further Reading
