Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Expands By 103.1%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the February 28th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
