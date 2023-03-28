Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Expands By 103.1%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the February 28th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

