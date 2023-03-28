Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Decreases By 97.5%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.73) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

