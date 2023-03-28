Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 125.0%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coffee alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ JVA remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.