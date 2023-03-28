Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Rises By 90.5%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

