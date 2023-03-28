Short Interest in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Declines By 87.5%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $871,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DTOC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,119. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

