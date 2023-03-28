Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Drops By 97.8%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOMP opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

