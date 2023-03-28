Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rises By 322.2%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
