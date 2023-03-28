Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rises By 322.2%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Elekta AB (publ)

A number of brokerages recently commented on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

