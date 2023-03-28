Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Grows By 135.2%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. 43,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. UBS Group lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale upped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($195.70) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

