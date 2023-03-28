Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declines By 90.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 3,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

