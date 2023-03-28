Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Drops By 81.9%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 13,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.76.
About Global Helium
