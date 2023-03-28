Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Drops By 81.9%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 13,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

