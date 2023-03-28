Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Rises By 240.0%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

