Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Increases By 226.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

OTCMKTS IAALF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

