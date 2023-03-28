Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Drops By 85.9%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,009,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Trading Up 3.3 %
Indoor Harvest stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,417. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Indoor Harvest
