Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Drops By 85.9%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,009,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Trading Up 3.3 %

Indoor Harvest stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,417. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

