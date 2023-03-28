Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Grows By 361.0%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 361.0% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 65,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,884. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

