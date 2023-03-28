Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Grows By 194.9%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INM opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.