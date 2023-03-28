Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Drops By 78.7%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,931. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

