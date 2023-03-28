Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Rises By 209.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 209.8% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $62.72.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

